190 Settlers Enter Mosque Under Police Protection

AhlulBayt News Agency: Scores of extremist Jewish settlers stormed and desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Al-Quds on Wednesday morning and again in the afternoon, while Muslim worshipers faced restrictions on entering the holy site.

According to the Al-Quds Governorate, at least 190 settlers entered the Mosque through the Maghariba Gate and roamed its courtyards under heavy police protection.

During their presence at the Islamic holy site, the settlers listened to lectures from rabbis about the so‑called temple mount, and several of them provocatively performed Talmudic rituals, particularly in the eastern section of the Mosque and on the staircase leading to the Dome of the Rock plateau.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation police enforced strict movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Mosque’s gates and prevented many of them from accessing the holy site.

