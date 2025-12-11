Israel Releases Five Gaza Prisoners After October 7 Detentions

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Wednesday evening, the Israeli occupation forces released several prisoners from the Gaza Strip who had been detained since October 7.

Local sources reported that five detainees from Gaza were freed and immediately transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for medical treatment, accompanied by International Red Cross teams.

The released prisoners were identified as Nabil Mohammed Mustafa Al-Heloul, 51; Khader Fathi Nimer Abdel Aal, 45; Mohammed Jameel Suleiman Al-Aydi, 33; Osama Omar Shaker Sheldan; and Medhat Ahmed Mohammed Al-Sultan, 41.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, marked by mass killings, starvation, destruction, displacement, and arbitrary arrests, while disregarding international appeals and defying rulings from the International Court of Justice to stop the assault.

This war has caused more than 238,000 Palestinian casualties, including martyrs and the wounded—most of them women and children. Over 9,000 remain missing, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, famine has claimed many lives, especially children, and widespread destruction has erased large parts of Gaza from the map.

