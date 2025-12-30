Mossad fear from al-Houthi strong position in rejection of Somaliland recognition

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli intelligence service “Mossad” posted on X a photo of Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, reflecting the growing concern and confusion of the Israeli entity over his rejection of the occupation and recognition of the so-called “Somaliland.”

Mossad commented on al-Houthi’s speech regarding Somalia, stating: “This is the threat of the Houthis in short…The leader of the Houthis, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, says that Israel’s recognition of Somaliland is an aggressive step and declares that any Israeli presence there is a legitimate military objective.”

This public intelligence move highlighted the extent of Israeli concerns about al-Houthi’s positions, as the security services not only monitored his statements but also rushed to emphasize and comment on them, showing that his words have become a source of real threat and complex security calculations for the occupation entity.

The behavior confirmed that Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi’s speeches are now part of Israeli intelligence assessments, due to their clear rejection of Zionist presence in the region and their direct challenge to expansionist projects, particularly in strategically important areas.

In this context, Mossad’s unusual public approach reflected confusion and fear of Sanaa’s growing influence and its ability to shape regional conflict dynamics, explaining the rising concern within the occupation entity about al-Houthi’s personality and firm positions.

As a result, this rare interaction from Israel’s top intelligence service demonstrated that Sayyed al-Houthi has become a major political and security concern for the occupation, with his stance against Zionist expansion—including the recognition of “Somaliland”—causing genuine alarm.

On Sunday, al-Houthi issued a statement describing Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as a hostile act and a threat to the security of the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and regional countries, adding that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a target for Yemeni armed forces.

