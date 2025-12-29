Yemen’s Houthi Leader Warns Against Israeli Presence in Somaliland

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement declared that any Israeli presence in Somaliland will be treated as a military target, describing it as aggression against Somalia and Yemen and a direct threat to regional security that must be confronted firmly.

In a statement on Sunday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi strongly denounced Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

He described the move as an “aggressive Zionist act” intended to establish a foothold in the Horn of Africa.

Al-Houthi warned that Israeli activities in Somaliland pose a “serious threat” to regional security, especially to shipping routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

He argued that Israel seeks to fragment countries in the region as part of a wider plan to reshape West Asia.

“This Zionist aggression, aiming to gain a foothold in Somalia and fragment the region, under the declared project of changing the Middle East, is something our entire nation must confront in every possible way,” he said.

He rejected Israel’s recognition as “null and void,” stressing that it comes from an entity he described as illegitimate.

“The Israeli enemy’s declaration is void and meaningless in truth or law; it is an act of aggression with hostile goals, coming from a usurping entity lacking legitimacy for itself, let alone granting it to others,” he stated.

Al-Houthi called for a unified Arab and Islamic stance to defend Somalia’s sovereignty, urging pressure on collaborators in Somaliland and decisive action from international institutions.

He reaffirmed Yemen’s solidarity with Somalia and pledged “all possible supportive measures,” including military action if necessary, to prevent Somaliland from becoming an Israeli base.

The statement also tied the issue to the Palestinian struggle, warning that neglecting Palestine enables further Israeli “plots” against the region.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tel Aviv’s formal recognition of Somaliland as an “independent and sovereign state” and signed an agreement to establish diplomatic ties.

The move sparked widespread condemnation from Somalia, the African Union, the Arab League, and several regional powers, who considered it a violation of Somalia’s territorial integrity.

Speaking at an emergency joint parliamentary session on Sunday, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused Netanyahu of committing the “greatest violation” of Somalia’s sovereignty in its history.

“I call on the Somali people to remain calm and defend the unity and independence of our nation, which is facing a blatant invasion,” Mohamud said.

Somali lawmakers unanimously passed a resolution declaring Israel’s recognition of Somaliland “null and void.”

The resolution warned that any individuals or institutions undermining Somalia’s sovereignty would face legal consequences under domestic and international law.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after a civil war, but it has never been recognized by any UN member state.

