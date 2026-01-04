Prominent East African Quran translator passes away

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ali Juma Mayunga, a prominent East African Quran translator and Mubaligh (propagator) passed away after a long illness.

Sheikh Mayunga died in Dar es Salaam, Tanzani, on the evening of the 11th of Rajab 1447 AH (January 1, 2026). His loss is a great void for the Tanzanian Muslim community and the followers of the school of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) in East Africa.

The Iranian Cultural Center in Dar es Salaam issued a message of condolences, which is as follows:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return

With utmost regret and sorrow, the noble soul of Sheikh Ali Juma Muyinga, a prominent East African Muballigh, translator of the Holy Quran, and learned helper of the Tanzanian Shia community, has passed away after a long period of illness.

This heartbreaking loss is a great loss for the Shia community and all Muslims in Tanzania and East Africa. The Iranian Cultural Center in Dar es Salaam extends its condolences to all lovers of the Quran, students, enthusiasts, and the family of the late scholar, and prays for the deceased to be elevated to the highest ranks and to be with Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS), and for the survivors to be patient and rewarded.

Sheikh Ali Juma Mayunga, a renowned Islamic scholar and writer and a prominent defender of the school of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) in East Africa, was born in 1947 in Tabora, Igunga District. From a young age, he showed great interest in religious education, reflection on Islamic issues, and research on the history of Islam.

The deceased devoted himself to the in-depth study of Islamic sources, which made him a specialist in Islamic belief, interpretation, history, and jurisprudence.

During his research and scientific trip to Mombasa (Kenya) in 1986, during his extensive debates with the scholars of that land, especially the famous scholar Sheikh Abdullah Nasir, he became acquainted with the message of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) and, having understood the message of Shiism, he chose to follow the Ahl-ul- Bayt (AS) school.

His in-depth research on the history of Islam, the leadership after the Prophet (PBUH) and the position of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) in Islam, which was accompanied by courage, wisdom, firmness and special scientific arguments, played an important role in introducing the school of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) to the Swahili-speaking people of East Africa.

Many of his arguments, which were not based on emotions, but on the Holy Quran, authentic hadiths and historical sources of Islam, were new to the Muslims of this land.

He was a teacher, mentor and supervisor of many students of religious sciences who continue to carry the proud banner of the Shia school in East Africa to this day.

Many scientific writings have been left behind by him that will remain in memory. These include the translation and interpretation of the Quran (Quranic Tokofu), the plan of the Islamic society produced by Saqifa and the interpretation of the Kumail Supplication. These books have become important references for students of religious sciences, teachers and researchers of Islamic affairs inside and outside Tanzania.

