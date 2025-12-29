WIPAHS; Largest Shia Charity in Tanzania

AhlulBayt News Agency: WIPAHS is the largest educational charity foundation owned by Shia Muslims in Tanzania that has provided educational, social and humanitarian services to the community for more than three decades.

According to the Iranian Cultural Center in Tanzania, WIPAHS is a foundation that provides formal education from kindergarten to college for about 1,500 students.

It is responsible for the care of more than 250 orphans and their education in various dimensions from infancy to university, and provides them with three healthy meals and other needs until they graduate.

WIPAHS has so far dug more than 1,000 water wells to provide underserved communities with access to safe and clean drinking water. It has also created employment for more than 10,000 women through microloans and vocational training (including tailoring and other skills).

It also provides free and low-cost medical services to tens of thousands of people every year, and its hospital is recognized as the best in the region.



Every year, WIPAHS organizes a beautiful exhibition with several booths on the occasion of its “Annual Celebration” to introduce its humanitarian services.

Mohsen Maarefi, Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Tanzania, attended this year’s celebration and offered his most sincere congratulations to WIPAHS for its unparalleled achievements in the fields of education, care and welfare of homeless children, health, access to clean water, etc, which have been carried out over three decades with dedication, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to improving living standards.

......................

End/ 257