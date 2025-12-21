Iranian Representatives Shine at Bangladesh International Quran Competition

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s representatives achieved top positions in the fourth international Quran competition held in Bangladesh.

Is’haq Abdollahi, representing Iran in the Quran recitation category, secured second place in this section.

Meanwhile, Iranian memorizer Mehdi Barandeh ranked fourth in the category of memorization of the entire Quran.

The competition took place from December 18 to 20 in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, with the participation of qaris and memorizers from 30 countries.

Participating nations included Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, India, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Algeria, Brunei, Kuwait, and Tanzania.

Barandeh had previously won first place in the 45th edition of Saudi Arabia’s international Quran competition.

Abdollahi’s earlier achievements include winning first place in Russia’s 23rd International Quran contest.

After attending several Quranic circles in Bangladesh this week, both representatives are scheduled to return to Iran on Saturday.

/129