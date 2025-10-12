Three Qatari Diplomats Killed in Egypt Amid Gaza Ceasefire Mediation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Qatari diplomats were reportedly killed and two others injured near Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh resort, amid Qatar’s ongoing role in mediating a ceasefire in the Israeli war on Gaza.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the diplomats’ vehicle overturned approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Sharm el-Sheikh, according to health officials cited by the Associated Press.

Officials said the diplomats were en route to the city at the time of the crash.

This tragedy followed Qatar’s joint efforts with Egypt and Turkey to mediate the initial phase of a ceasefire plan aimed at ending the prolonged war in Gaza.

The mediation took place through indirect negotiations between Hamas and the Israeli regime, held in Sharm el-Sheikh.

It remains unclear whether the diplomats, identified as members of Qatar’s protocol team, were directly involved in the mediation process.

Qatar has played a key mediating role since October 2023, when Israel launched its military campaign that has killed approximately 67,200 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children.

In September, Israel targeted Hamas negotiators in Doha, killing at least six individuals.

Qatar strongly condemned the attack and criticized the United States for failing to warn it in advance, despite reportedly being aware of the operation.

The fatal crash also occurred just ahead of a major summit in Sharm el-Sheikh focused on advancing the ceasefire plan.

