“Fragrances of the Life of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) Imams” Published in Tanzania

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The book “Fragrances of the Life of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) Imams,” authored by Mohammad Baqir Sharif al-Qarshi, has been translated into Swahili and published in Tanzania by the Cultural Services and Publications Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

This work highlights aspects of the qualities and virtues of the infallible Imams (a.s.). In each of its twelve chapters, the author examines the individual characteristics, moral excellences, and social conduct of one of the Imams (a.s.).

The writer describes them as exemplary and unparalleled human beings, noting such attributes as self-sacrifice, devotion, asceticism, humility, support for the poor and the vulnerable, and the dissemination of knowledge and teachings as common traits shared by all of them.

The circumstances of their births, titles, moral virtues, social contributions, wise sayings, and the manner of their martyrdoms are also among the topics researched for each of these unique role models.

The author presents the section dedicated to Imam Ali (a.s.) in detail, addressing his Imamate, his status with the Prophet (p.b.u.h), his position on the Day of Resurrection, and his positive influence on advancing the mission of the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h).

The book “Fragrances of the Life of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) Imams” has been translated into Swahili by Juma’a Ramazan Kazingati and published in medium octavo format.

