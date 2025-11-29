Acting President of the University of Religions and Denominations Visits ABNA News Agency

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Dr. Jafar-Tayar, the acting president of the University of Religions and Denominations, accompanied by a delegation of university officials, visited ABNA News Agency in Qom. In a joint meeting with managers of ABNA’s various departments, the two sides discussed avenues for bilateral cooperation.

Highlighting the value of ABNA’s professional work, Dr. Jafar-Tayar said, “The University of Religions and Denominations is prepared to enter cooperation with ABNA. The university offers academic programs related to media studies, and many students from different countries have studied here.”

He continued, “No tradition can be found, like Islam, that accords such profound importance to knowledge, learning, and understanding.”

Emphasizing that the University of Religions and Denominations itself represents a model of interfaith dialogue and tolerance, he added, “We are ready to collaborate with ABNA, with which we share many commonalities, so that this synergy may serve Islam. The university also possesses a unique library.”

During the meeting, ABNA’s managers expressed appreciation for the university’s constructive engagement with the news agency and stressed the importance of maintaining this cooperation. They also highlighted several areas for joint work, including the use of university experts in interviews and panel discussions, the possibility of holding joint training courses in media skills, opportunities for students from the University of Religions and Denominations to tour ABNA’s operations, the potential launch of the university’s publications through ABNA, and the prospects for strengthening the university’s international branding through ABNA’s foreign-language services.

