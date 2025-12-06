  1. Home
ABWA Representative in Lebanon Meets with Families of Resistance Martyrs

Hojat al-Islam Mohsen Nakhaei, the representative of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly met with a group of mothers of Resistance martyrs.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Marking the passing of Lady Umm al-Banin (a.s.), Hojat al-Islam Mohsen Nakhaei, the representative of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Lebanon visited the homes of families of Resistance martyrs and met with them.

During the visits, he paid his respects to the mothers of the martyrs, Moslemany (mother of four martyrs), Aqil (mother of four martyrs), and Zaoun (mother of three martyrs) in the areas of Khaldeh, Tyre, and Nabatieh.

