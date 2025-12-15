Taklif ceremony for 1,300 girls held in Najaf by AhlulBayt World Assembly

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iraq office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly organized one of the largest and most magnificent Taklif (religious maturity) ceremonies on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (s.a.) and Imam Khomeini (r.a.), aimed at promoting the culture of hijab, modesty, and prayer.

The ceremony was held on Sunday, December 14, 2025, with the participation of more than 1,300 girls at the “Qasr al-Thaqafa” conference hall in the holy city of Najaf.

The program began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an, followed by Hujjat al-Islam Sayyed Mohammadreza Al-Ayyub, representative of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, who spoke about the blessings of Hazrat Fatimah (s.a.) and described Imam Khomeini (r.a.) as one of the spiritual fruits of her existence.

Later, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini, representative of the Supreme Leader in Iraq, delivered a speech highlighting the virtues of Hazrat Fatimah (s.a.), the role of women, and their responsibilities in today’s society.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a number of mothers of martyrs and successful principals of girls’ schools were honored and recognized.

.....................

End/ 257