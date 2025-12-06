AhlulBayt World Assembly official visits families of resistance martyrs in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Mohsen Nakhaei, Director of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly office in Lebanon, met with resistance martyrs’ families on the occasion of the anniversary of the demise of Hazrat Umm al-Banin (s.a.).

During the program, he paid tribute to the mothers of martyrs, including the Muslimani family (mother of four martyrs), the Aqil family (mother of four martyrs), and the Zaoun family (mother of three martyrs), in the regions of Khaldeh, Tyre, and Nabatieh.

