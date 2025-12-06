Former Saudi Intelligence Chief: Israel source of regional crises

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prince Turki al-Faisal, former head of Saudi Arabia’s intelligence service and a veteran diplomat, has declared that Israel poses the greatest threat to stability in the Middle East, urging the United States to rein in Tel Aviv’s destabilizing actions.

Speaking at the Middle East and Africa Forum organized by the Milken Institute, al-Faisal pointed to Israel’s repeated attacks on Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria as evidence of its aggressive posture, describing the country as “a weight unto itself.” He argued that Washington must “contain” Israel, which he identified as the main source of regional crises.

Al-Faisal emphasized that near-daily bombings in Syria, ongoing assaults on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, and attacks in Lebanon—despite ceasefire agreements—demonstrate that Israel is not a messenger of peace. He also referred to Israeli strikes in Doha during ceasefire negotiations, calling them a “warning signal” and stressing that the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) must strengthen collective defense.

His remarks reflect growing frustration among Arab states over Israel’s actions and its refusal to engage in meaningful peace efforts. They also highlight a broader shift in regional discourse, with more political figures identifying Israeli occupation and U.S. backing as root causes of insecurity in the Middle East.

