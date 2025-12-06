Israel approves 2026 state budget with $35 billion for defense despite ceasefire in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel’s cabinet has approved the 2026 state budget, the prime minister’s office said. including 112 billion shekels ($35 billion) for defense, an increase from the 90 billion shekels budgeted in an earlier draft.

Earlier, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that it had ratified the army’s budget framework for 2026 with an increase of about 25%. This comes despite the declared ceasefire in both the Gaza Strip and Southern Lebanon.

“Israel” spent more than $31 billion in 2024 alone due to its war on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Defence Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich agreed on the defense spending framework as the cabinet has begun debating next year’s budget, which needs to be approved by March or could lead to new elections.

......................

End/ 257