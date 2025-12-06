Shia Cleric: Imam Hussain (A.S) Mourning Carries Message of Resistance Against Oppressions and Tyranny for All Humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Central leader of Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM), Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, has said that the mourning of Imam Hussain (A.S) carry the message of resistance against oppression and tyranny for all humanity, by standing against the tyrannical system of Yazid, Imam Hussain (AS) made it clear that bowing before falsehood is not the way of the believers.

He expressed these views while addressing a mourning gathering in Sbayo Gadhi, Jacobabad.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the current situation in Palestine and the ongoing genocide, Allama Maqsood Domki said that even after the announcement of a ceasefire, Israel continues the massacre of Palestinian civilians -which is open injustice, barbarism, and a grave violation of international laws. He called this a clear failure of the United Nations and global powers, adding that attempts to silence the voice of the oppressed Palestinians will never succeed.

He demanded that Muslim countries, especially the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, stop being mere spectators and take practical steps. They should strengthen the diplomatic front, stop Israeli brutality, and stand firmly with the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Allama Maqsood Domki said: “Do not fear America’s enmity – fear its friendship. America is unreliable. Its conduct has always been based on deceit, exploitation, and self-interest.”

He described America as a declining power that is destroying countries around the world through its imperialist agenda. Giving the example of Ukraine, he said America pushed Ukraine into war and then abandoned it – a clear lesson for those who serve American interests. He added that America uses its allied countries and then discards them like used tissue paper. In Afghanistan, it left its own installed allies alone and fled; it imposed war on Iraq on false pretexts; it destroyed Libya; and in Syria, it supported terrorism and pushed the country into civil war. These examples prove that America is no one’s friend – it only looks after its own interests.

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki strongly condemned Israel’s continued aggression against Syria, border violations, and land grabs. He said Syria is not a conquered territory of Israel. Syria’s unity and borders must be respected. Israel’s repeated violation of Syrian sovereignty is condemnable and a serious threat to regional peace.

He further said that al-Jolani is playing the role of an American-Israeli agent, and the ongoing conspiracy to break Syria through terrorist groups is nothing but open imperialist planning. The Muslim Ummah must play an effective role in defending Syria’s territorial integrity.

Allama Maqsood Domki concluded by saying that today the need of the hour is for Muslims to unite, stay aware, understand the conspiracies of imperialism, and become a strong voice in support of the oppressed people of the world, especially Palestine. The movement of Imam Hussain (A.S) teaches us that remaining silent in the face of injustice is itself supporting injustice.