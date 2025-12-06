Afghan Shia Poet Released from Taliban Detention

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sources close to the family of Syed Sikandar Hussaini Bamdad confirmed to an ABNA reporter that the prominent Afghan Shia poet has been released from Taliban custody on Thursday evening (December 4).

Two reliable sources verified that Syed Sikandar Hussaini Bamdad, a well-known poet and cultural activist from Balkh province, was freed from the security forces of Afghanistan's interim government.

A source close to Mr. Bamdad's family told the ABNA reporter that he was released in the afternoon on Thursday (December 4) and has returned home to his family.

Neither Bamdad's family nor local officials in Balkh province have yet made an official statement regarding his release.

Syed Sikandar Hussaini Bamdad was arrested last week by intelligence forces of Afghanistan's interim government in Mazar-i-Sharif. He was freed after 13 days in detention.

Security forces raided his workplace, confiscated his personal belongings, and detained him without ever announcing any charges from the relevant authorities.

The arrest of this prominent Shia poet and cultural activist in Afghanistan sparked widespread reactions on social media. Many cultural activists from Iran and Afghanistan described the detention as unfair and called for his immediate release.