Israeli artillery shelling in Beit Lahia injures several Palestinian civilians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Several Palestinian civilians were injured on Friday as a result of Israeli artillery shelling in Beit Lahia, located in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAfA reported, citing local sources.

According to the agency, Israeli artillery fired multiple shells at the town, leading to the injury of several residents, in a violation of the ceasefire agreement in the region.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, “Israel” has continued to violate the agreement on a near-daily basis, resulting in the deaths and injuries of dozens of Palestinians, amid growing international concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

