BBC: Israel destroyed more than 1,500 buildings in Gaza since ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation military has demolished hundreds of buildings in areas under its control in the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire, British broadcaster BBC reported on Wednesday.

According to the BBC, “Israel” has destroyed more than 1,500 structures in territory under its control in Gaza beyond the so-called “Yellow Line” since the ceasefire.

The report, based on satellite imagery, indicates that entire neighborhoods under military control were leveled in less than a month through intensive demolition operations. The actual number of destroyed buildings may be significantly higher.

On October 10, the Israeli army withdrew from deep areas of Gaza to the “Yellow Line,” as stipulated in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement mediated by Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and the United States between Hamas and the Israeli government.

Maps of the withdrawal indicate that “Israel” will retain control over roughly 50% of Gaza’s territory until the second phase of the agreement is implemented.

Under the “Yellow Line” restrictions, residents of Rafah in southern Gaza, the eastern areas of Khan Yunis, eastern Gaza City, and the towns of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza have been unable to return to their homes.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces continue to maintain control over other areas beyond the withdrawal lines, in what constitutes a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.

