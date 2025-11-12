Gaza Municipality: Rubble surpasses 70 million tons amid fleet destruction

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hosni Mahna, the Gaza Municipality spokesperson, confirmed on Tuesday that the amount of rubble has exceeded 70 million tons, surpassing the municipality’s capacity to manage it—especially after the Israeli occupation destroyed 134 vehicles, which represents 85% of the municipal fleet.

Mahna noted that Gaza now has only a single bulldozer, making debris removal an almost impossible task.

He warned of an environmental and health disaster due to the accumulation of over 260,000 tons of garbage in streets and temporary dumps.

Mahna explained that the municipality has developed an emergency plan to clear roads and repair water and sewage networks, along with a medium-term rehabilitation plan in cooperation with international organizations.

He also pointed out that the continued closure of crossings worsens the humanitarian and service crisis, preventing the entry of fuel and construction materials.

