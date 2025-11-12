Palestinian Health Ministry: 6,000 amputations in Gaza require urgent, long-term rehabilitation programs

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that approximately 6,000 amputations have been officially recorded in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that the wounded are facing extremely difficult health and humanitarian conditions due to a severe shortage of medical resources and assistive devices.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry said that children constitute about 25% of the total number of amputees, while women make up 12.7%, noting that these figures reflect the scale of the humanitarian tragedy caused by the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip.

It added that the limited medical resources and the shortage of prosthetics and rehabilitation equipment exacerbate the suffering of the wounded and their families, highlighting the urgent need for long-term support and rehabilitation services, especially for children who have found themselves facing permanent disabilities at a young age.

The Ministry of Health called on all international and humanitarian organizations and institutions working in the fields of health and rehabilitation to intensify their urgent efforts and expand their interventions to meet the needs of the wounded and enable them to receive the necessary care, commensurate with the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

