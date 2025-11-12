Palestinian factions condemn Israeli bill on executing detainees as ‘license to kill’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian Resistance factions condemned on Tuesday the Israeli Knesset’s approval in a first reading of a bill allowing the execution of Palestinian detainees, describing it as a license to kill

In their joint statement, the Palestinian faction described the bill as a "fascist crime" and yet another attempt by the occupation to codify its machinery of killing. The factions said the move lays bare what Palestinians have long asserted: that "Israel’s" system of domination relies not only on land theft and military aggression, but also on the systematic destruction of Palestinian life through its prison apparatus.

According to Al-Mayadeen TV EN website, the factions stressed that the bill effectively grants the occupation a "green light" to intensify slow-kill practices already widespread across Israeli prisons, namely torture, starvation, humiliation, and deliberate medical neglect. They warned that "Israel’s" military courts, long denounced as political tools of control, are now being openly transformed into "legalized instruments of killing," and that global silence amounts to direct complicity in crimes against the Palestinian people.

Hamas said the preliminary approval represents "an extension of the occupation government’s racist approach and an attempt to legalize organized mass killing," insisting that no legislation can be separated from the brutal reality faced by thousands of Palestinian prisoners, many of whom have been forcibly disappeared, held without charge, or tortured since October 2023.

The Islamic Jihad movement, on its part, described the bill as "a dangerous criminal escalation" that fits squarely within "Israel’s" ongoing campaign of genocide and forced displacement. The movement pointed to repeated UN warnings confirming large-scale violations, calling the law proof that "Israel" seeks to eliminate Palestinians not only in Gaza and the West Bank, but also inside its prisons.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) condemned the bill as "a full-fledged war crime" that strips away the last pretense of due process. The group said the move demonstrates the occupation’s determination to crush Palestinian resistance by targeting detainees, many of them children, minors, and civilians abducted from their homes, with state-sanctioned execution.

The Palestinian factions’ statement comes amid an ongoing genocide in Gaza, where "Israel" continues to violate the ceasefire every day with renewed attacks, targeted assassinations, and a suffocating blockade that prevents the entry of life-saving aid.

