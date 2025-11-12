Knesset advances bill to permit execution of Palestinian prisoners

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a move that has sparked deep outrage and fear, Israel’s parliament has approved the first reading of a bill that would authorise the execution of Palestinian prisoners convicted of resistance acts. The proposal, which received backing from 39 Knesset members and opposition from 16, now heads to the National Security Committee for further discussion before two additional votes that could turn it into law.

This marks the first instance in Israel’s history where legislation explicitly allowing the death penalty for Palestinians has cleared a parliamentary stage. Critics warn that such a law would not only institutionalise discrimination but also cement a policy of vengeance against an occupied population already enduring collective punishment and mass imprisonment. Legal observers note that it would breach international norms governing the treatment of detainees and deepen the moral and political isolation of Israel on the world stage.

For Palestinians, the bill is seen as an extension of the broader system of oppression — where arrests, administrative detentions, and harsh sentences already serve as tools of control. The prospect of state-sanctioned executions transforms the courtroom into another front of domination, stripping even the pretence of justice. As the genocidal war on Gaza continues and conditions in the occupied territories worsen, the proposed law stands as a chilling reminder of how deeply violence has been normalised within Israel’s political discourse.

