Israel tightens restrictions on families of exiled Palestinian prisoners in Egypt

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported on Wednesday that Israeli occupation authorities are imposing severe restrictions on the families of released prisoners exiled to Egypt, denying dozens of them their right to travel, deeming it “collective punishment.”

Abdullah Al-Zghari, the head of the club, explained that the exiled prisoners, including the elderly and those who are ill, such as Abdel Rahman Salah (71) from Jenin, require continuous medical care and the presence of their families. Salah is currently receiving treatment in an Egyptian hospital since his release earlier this year.

Al-Zghari confirmed that denying families the right to travel is part of a deliberate policy to prolong the prisoners’ suffering and undermine their social cohesion.

He noted that the occupation exiled 154 prisoners to Egypt as part of the last release deal in October. The restrictions continue, depriving many families of contact with their sons after long years in detention.

