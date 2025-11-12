International People’s Tribunal on Palestine to convene in Barcelona, charging genocide, ecocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International People’s Tribunal (IPT) for Palestine is set to convene in Barcelona on November 22–23 under the theme “Right to Resist: The Palestinian People vs. the Zionist Occupation and the US Government.”

Organized by the International Peoples’ Front, the International League of Peoples’ Struggle (ILPS), and the People’s Coalition on Food Sovereignty, the Tribunal will serve as a political-legal platform to document and expose crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

While the IPT’s rulings are not legally binding, its objective is to establish a historical record of war crimes, genocide, and ecocide, and to mobilize international solidarity. A panel of jurors, international lawyers, and Palestinian witnesses will present evidence of forced starvation, environmental destruction, and systematic violations of international law in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. The final judgment will be submitted to international bodies and governments.

Palestinian activist Razan Zuayter of the Arab Group for the Protection of Nature emphasized the Tribunal’s role in reclaiming moral authority: “Our Tribunal will reclaim the power of judgment from those who have weaponized international law to protect perpetrators. We will not be silent. And we will not wait for justice from courts that never deliver it to the oppressed.”

A central focus of the Tribunal will be the charge of ecocide, highlighting the deliberate destruction of Palestinian ecosystems through food blockades, agricultural sabotage, and the targeting of vital infrastructure. Victor Garces of ILPS condemned the ongoing war as “inhuman and cowardly,” citing the death toll of over 74,000 Palestinians, including 21,000 children, since October 2023.

The Tribunal explicitly names the United States government as a co-accused, citing its military aid, diplomatic cover, and strategic support for the Israeli occupation. Organizers assert that the Palestinian people’s right to resist is protected under international humanitarian law, particularly as an occupied population.

Beyond legal documentation, the IPT aims to galvanize global movements against militarization and repression, framing the Palestinian struggle as part of a broader fight for justice and sovereignty.

About the IPT for Palestine

The Tribunal is a grassroots initiative led by ILPS, the International Peoples’ Front, and the Popular Coalition for Food Sovereignty, with support from the International Association of Democratic Lawyers, the Palestinian Land Study Centre, and others.

Learn more: https://internationalsolidarity.org/tribunal/

Press Contact: Carly Brook | palestineiptmedia@gmail.com | WhatsApp/Signal: +1 206-697-2749

....................

End/ 257