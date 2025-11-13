Released Palestinian prisoners report systematic sexual torture in Israeli detention

AhlulBayt News Agency: New testimony collected by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) presents harrowing accounts of sexual violence and other forms of torture inflicted on Palestinians formerly held by Israeli authorities. The report documents cases of rape, forced nudity, recordings of abuse, and other degrading treatments alleged to have taken place across multiple detention facilities.

One detainee, a 41-year-old man, described 22 months in detention during which he was bound, blindfolded and sexually assaulted while threats were made against his wife. Another, a 42-year-old mother arrested at a checkpoint, detailed repeated rapes and abuse over several days. The PCHR argues that these patterns indicate not isolated incidents but a structured policy of torture, part of what it describes as a genocidal campaign against the Palestinian population.

In parallel, reports from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) last year indicated that detainees have been subject to prolonged in-communicado detention, deprivation of food and sleep, forced nudity and sexual or gender-based violence. These findings highlight grave concerns over compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law.

