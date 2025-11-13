Implications of Exposing American-Israeli-Saudi Spy Cell in Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Espionage cells sought to obstruct the Yemeni army’s efforts to support Gaza. These cells were operated from a joint command center headquartered in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, comprising officers from the Israeli Mossad, the American CIA, and Saudi intelligence.

By the grace of Allah, the Yemeni security services succeeded in apprehending the cell, conducting thorough investigations, and subsequently revealing its activities to the public — a disclosure that underscores the depth of Saudi involvement in advancing the Zionist project.

The Ministry of Interior’s announcement of the espionage cell’s dismantling does not fall within the scope of routine security successes; rather, it marks a pivotal achievement that redefines the contours of the intelligence conflict in the region.

It exposes the extent of the targeting campaign against Yemen and its strategic position within the broader confrontation with the U.S.-Israeli project.

Beyond the scale of the security accomplishment itself and the high level of vigilance demonstrated by Yemeni intelligence in uncovering one of the most dangerous infiltration operations in record time, the significance of this revelation lies in its timing, the parties involved, and the political implications contained in the confessions — particularly the Saudi role, which appeared to act as the operational arm of Mossad and the CIA at the heart of the Arabian Peninsula.

From Al-Aqsa Flood to a New Regional Balance of Power

The announcement of the espionage cell came nearly two years after the sweeping regional transformations triggered by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the subsequent collapse of American and Israeli deterrence, developments that reshaped the balance of power across the Middle East.

Amid this historic shift, Riyadh was expected to seize the moment—reconsider its hostile posture toward Yemen and the wider region, and align itself with a new Arab front seeking independence after decades of subservience to Washington.

Yet, true to its long-standing approach, Riyadh instead chose to side with the Israeli enemy, rushing to restore the waning influence of both Washington and Tel Aviv. It mobilized its military, financial, and media resources in a bid to rescue the Zionist project from its moral and military decline.

The details surrounding the cell’s activities reveal that Saudi Arabia has moved beyond mere political and financial support for the U.S.–Israeli agenda, becoming instead a central hub for joint intelligence operations against Yemen—serving Israeli objectives at the height of the war on Gaza.

According to the investigation’s findings, the joint operations room—comprising Israeli and American officers—was tasked with directly targeting Yemen’s missile units, drone forces, and senior military commanders. It did so by providing precise field coordinates and intelligence later translated into American or Israeli airstrikes.

Documented confessions further indicated that several sites hit in recent months were the result of direct Saudi intelligence operations—positioning the Kingdom as an active and integral party in the ongoing aggression against both Gaza and Yemen.

Yemen and the Peace Overtures to Riyadh

Since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Sana’a extended a hand to Riyadh, offering a strategic initiative that went beyond narrow calculations — a proposal to overlook a decade of Saudi aggression against Yemen in exchange for uniting against the Israeli enemy and providing military support to the Palestinian resistance.

This initiative, repeatedly articulated by Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council, represented a high moral ground and a call for a regional realignment based on shared principles rather than old hostilities.

However, the Saudi regime responded to this moral gesture by further entrenching itself in the Zionist project. It opened its airspace to Israeli aircraft, financed Israeli arms deals, and sought to establish a land corridor toward occupied Palestine to compensate for the disruption of the port of Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) caused by Yemeni operations in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. At the same time, Riyadh pressured Arab governments to avoid taking firm stances against Israel.

The Kingdom also weaponized its media outlets to promote the Israeli narrative, while its financial institutions were opened wide to indirectly fund the enemy. Among these efforts was the lavish financial backing of former U.S. President Donald Trump, exceeding one trillion dollars at the height of the war on Gaza — under the guise of illusory arms deals that never materialized. This, observers argue, was intended to funnel resources toward Israel’s military buildup.

Further evidence of this came when Greek authorities intercepted a Saudi vessel loaded with weapons and military equipment bound for Israel. Such actions, analysts note, confirm that the Saudi-American-Israeli alliance has moved beyond mere coordination to become a tangible and operational reality — manifesting itself across the fields of intelligence, military operations, and regional policy.

The Strategic Consequences of Saudi Arabia’s Alignment with Israel

The operation “And the Scheming of Those People Will Perish,” announced by the Yemeni Ministry of Interior, marks a milestone in Yemen’s ongoing efforts to fortify its internal front against foreign infiltration.

Security services succeeded in dismantling a fully integrated espionage network that employed sophisticated methods — including vehicles equipped with high-resolution cameras, tracking devices, and remotely managed storage servers — used to transmit collected data to Riyadh, and from there to Tel Aviv and Washington.

The confessions obtained from the espionage cell revealed a high level of technical organization and intelligence coordination involving foreign agencies that supplied the operatives with advanced surveillance equipment and trained them in observation, photography, and information gathering on military facilities, command centers, infrastructure, and even senior civilian and military figures.

This operation opens the door to a broader strategic reading — foremost among them is that Saudi Arabia has moved from a position of subordination to one of direct intelligence partnership with the Israeli enemy, effectively making it an active participant in the ongoing confrontation.

Consequently, Yemen may interpret Riyadh’s continued obstruction of the peace roadmap as part of the broader Israeli agenda, placing military escalation at the top of Sana’a’s strategic options.

Moreover, Yemen has now become the center of gravity in the confrontation with the American-Israeli axis, after all attempts to penetrate or subdue it — whether through military, economic, political, or intelligence pressure — have failed.

This security achievement sends a series of powerful messages.To the Yemeni public, it underscores that the domestic security front remains vigilant and resilient — the enemy, despite its advanced tools and methods, has failed to breach it.

To the external audience, it affirms that Yemen has become an indispensable actor in the regional equation, and that any attempts to infiltrate or destabilize it will fail just as the military aggression did.



As well as to Saudi Arabia in particular, the message is unmistakable: the era of leniency is over. Continuing to serve as an intermediary between Mossad and the CIA will have profound and far-reaching consequences.

The success of this security operation — which dismantled an American-Israeli-Saudi espionage cell — represents not only an intelligence victory over the U.S. and Israel but also a redefinition of the concept of security in the region. Yemen, which has withstood bombs and airstrikes, has now proven capable of confronting the hidden war — a war waged through surveillance, devices, and cyber tools rather than missiles alone.

This integrated awareness — security, political, and ideological — positions Sana’a as a capital of comprehensive resistance against all forms of aggression, both visible and covert.

Documentary Appendix

Text of the Ministry of Interior Statement – Key Points:

The operation, codenamed “And the Scheming of Those People Will Perish,” was carried out in carefully planned stages that culminated in the arrest of an espionage network linked to a joint operations room shared by the CIA, Mossad, and Saudi intelligence, headquartered in Riyadh.

The spy cells operated independently of one another to avoid detection, using advanced surveillance equipment for photographing and monitoring both military and civilian targets.

The primary objective was to gather intelligence on Yemen’s missile force, drone units, and senior military and political leadership in Sana’a and other provinces.

Investigations revealed that the cell had provided coordinates of civilian sites that were later targeted in U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

The Ministry of Interior affirmed that the operation came in response to an aggressive intelligence escalation aimed at Yemen’s internal front, coinciding with the country’s support for Gaza.

The Ministry also emphasized the continued state of high security readiness, calling on citizens to cooperate with security services in confronting all suspicious activities and movements.

Confessions of the Spy Cell