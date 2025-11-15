Saudi Regime Shelling Kills Civilian in Yemen’s Saada

AhlulBayt News Agency: A civilian was killed on Friday following Saudi army shelling in a new assault on Yemen’s border regions.

A security source in Saada province, northern Yemen, stated that Saudi forces targeted the Al Thabet area in the Qataber district.

The source confirmed that the shelling directly struck civilians, resulting in one death and several injuries among local residents.

According to the source, this attack is part of ongoing daily violations and abuses committed by Saudi regime forces against civilians in Saada’s border districts.

The border areas of Saada, including Monabbeh, Qataber, and Sheda, continue to face repeated Saudi artillery and missile strikes, leaving dozens of civilian casualties, both dead and wounded, in recent weeks.

/129