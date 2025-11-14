Shia Cleric: Gaza Exposed Silence and Weakness of Muslim Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: The annual conference “The Ummah’s Test in the Field of Gaza” was held in Faisalabad under the banner of Tehreek-e-Bidari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa. The conference was presided over by Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi.

In his main speech, Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi said that the land of Gaza has become a mirror reflecting humanity’s faith, honor, and conscience. Every drop of blood being shed there raises questions about the silence of the Muslim world.

He said that international organizations, human rights claimants, and most Muslim rulers have failed badly in this test, while only a few brave nations have spoken the truth.

Allama Naqvi said that despite being two billion in number, the Ummah has not acted according to the commands of the Quran. If the intellectual and educational centers of the Muslim world had made the Quran the foundation of their systems, the Ummah would not have reached such a level of humiliation and suffering.

He said that the children, women, and people of Gaza have become a living example of true faith through their patience and courage.

Allama Jawad Naqvi praised Hamas, Hezbollah, the fighters of Yemen, and the leadership of Iran, calling them symbols of real resistance and faith. He said these are the forces keeping the spirit of Islam alive.

He called the pro-Israel and pro-America policies the root cause of the Ummah’s downfall and said that those rulers who trade the emotions of their people and the blood of the oppressed just to save their rule are actually guilty before the conscience of the Ummah.

He said that the Pakistani nation has the strength, faith, and courage needed, but it must unite under honest leadership and a Quranic system to support the oppressed. If the nation returns to its true foundations, it can change the course of history.