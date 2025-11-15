Russia, China reject U.S. bid for UN-mandated Gaza stabilization force

AhlulBayt News Agency: China, Russia, and several Arab states have rejected a U.S. draft resolution proposing a United Nations mandate for an international stabilization force in Gaza, according to diplomatic sources at the UN.

The opposition emerged as Russia introduced its own draft resolution on Thursday outlining a plan to end the Gaza war, positioning the document as an alternative to the U.S. proposal, which Moscow, Beijing, and several Arab governments have criticized.

In a note circulated to Security Council members—seen by Reuters—Russia’s UN mission said its “counter-proposal is inspired by the U.S. draft,” but aims to establish a more balanced and widely acceptable framework. “The objective of our draft is to enable the Security Council to develop a balanced, acceptable, and unified approach toward achieving a sustainable cessation of hostilities,” the note stated.

The Russian draft, also obtained by Reuters, asks the UN Secretary-General to present options for an international stabilization force in Gaza but omits any reference to the “Board of Peace,” a transitional governing body proposed under the U.S. plan.

Meanwhile, the U.S. mission to the UN urged the Council to proceed with Washington’s resolution, warning that any attempts to undermine the negotiations could endanger the situation on the ground. “Attempts to sow discord now—when agreement on this resolution is under active negotiation—has grave, tangible, and entirely avoidable consequences for Palestinians in Gaza,” a spokesperson said. “The ceasefire is fragile and we urge the Council to unite and move forward to secure the peace that is desperately needed.”

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. draft resolution—calling for an end to the war in Gaza and the deployment of an international force—is facing strong resistance from Russia, China, and multiple Arab states.

Four UN diplomats familiar with the discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AP that China and Russia, both permanent members with veto power, are demanding that the “Board of Peace” proposed by President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan be removed entirely from the text.

Diplomatic sources also said the United States circulated a revised version of its draft for a second time among Security Council members. The updated proposal endorses a comprehensive plan to halt the Gaza conflict and calls on all parties to implement it immediately and in full.

The revised draft also explicitly mentions “a pathway to self-determination and the establishment of a Palestinian state,” and highlights a U.S. role in facilitating dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians toward “a political horizon for prosperous peaceful coexistence.”

