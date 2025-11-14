Huge Pro-Palestinian Banner Hung from Brandenburg Gate in Berlin Protest

AhlulBayt News Agency: The activists used a lift truck to reach the top of the historic landmark at Pariser Platz. They displayed the banner reading: "Genocide: Never Again — Freedom for Palestine'', and remained on the structure for some time, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans.

The demonstration reflects growing public opposition to the German government's policy on Gaza. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a strong supporter of Israel, has repeatedly emphasized Germany's historical responsibility for Israel's security stemming from the Nazi era and the Holocaust.

The conservative leader has resisted opposition lawmakers calls for an arms embargo on Israel amid its brutal military campaign in Gaza, rejected proposals to suspend the EU-Israel trade agreement, and opposed recognizing a Palestinian state.

Recent polls indicate a widening gap between the government's position and German public opinion on the Middle East conflict. An ARD survey found that 63% of Germans oppose Israel's offensive in Gaza, while 55% want the Merz government to support EU sanctions on Israel. A separate YouGov poll showed 62% of Germans describe Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide.