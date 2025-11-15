Prominent Palestinian scholar, Head of Islamic Waqf Council passes away at 79

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Abdul-Azim Salhab, one of Palestine’s most respected religious scholars and the long-time head of al-Quds’ Islamic Waqf Council, has died at the age of 79.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department announced his passing and described Sheikh Salhab as a devoted figure who dedicated his life to serving the holy city and safeguarding its Islamic heritage.

The department said he spent decades working to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque and defend the religious and cultural identity of Jerusalem.

Officials said Sheikh Salhab left a lasting mark in several fields, including Islamic jurisprudence, religious education and the management of key institutions.

His tenure as head of the Waqf Council was particularly significant, as he played a central role in administering and preserving Al-Aqsa Mosque at a time of heightened tension and repeated Israeli restrictions.

The Governor of al-Quds extended condolences, calling Sheikh Salhab’s life “a symbol of devotion and sacrifice” in the defense of Al-Aqsa and the spiritual and cultural identity of the city.

The Palestinian movement Hamas also issued a statement mourning the scholar’s death, calling him “one of the pillars of al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

It said he lived a life of selflessness and steadfast resistance, especially in the face of Israeli attempts to alter the city’s religious and demographic character. Hamas praised him as “a model of commitment to religious and national principles” who consistently opposed “Judaization policies and repeated violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Sheikh Salhab began his public service as a judge in the Islamic judicial system. He rose through the ranks and, in 1998, was appointed Chief Justice of al-Quds (Qadi al-Qudat).

He later assumed the leadership of the Islamic Waqf Council, where he oversaw key administrative, legal and religious responsibilities linked to one of Islam’s most sensitive and revered sites.

During his years in office, he supported major restoration and redevelopment works across the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. These included the carpeting and renovation of the Marwani Prayer Hall, repairs at the Old Al-Aqsa Mosque, large-scale restoration of the Dome of the Rock, and the repair of minarets, ablution fountains, courtyards and historical endowment schools.

Sheikh Salhab also founded and chaired the Society for Islamic Science and Culture, which operates the prominent Al-Iman schools in al-Quds.

In 2019, Israeli authorities arrested Sheikh Salhab, and in subsequent years he faced repeated bans preventing him from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

