Technical Issues on Umeed Portal Disrupt Registration Process for Shia Waqf Board as Deadline Approaches

AhlulBayt News Agency:The Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board has raised serious concern over the ongoing problems in registering Waqf properties on the state government’s Ummeed Portal. With the 5 December deadline fast approaching, the Board says the portal is moving so slowly that the process cannot be completed in time.

The Shia Waqf Board oversees more than 8,000 Waqf properties across Uttar Pradesh. However, officials say that only around 800 properties have been registered on the portal so far, leaving nearly 90 percent registrations pending.

Shia Waqf Board Chairman Ali Zaidi said the situation is extremely serious for the Muslim community. “Our teams are visiting districts every day and holding workshops, but the portal is not supporting the work. We want every Waqf property to be registered properly, but the time given to us is not enough,” he said.

Zaidi added that although staff are working continuously, the large number of properties and the slow speed of the portal have made the target almost impossible. “The deadline of 5 December is too short. It should be extended by at least one year so that we can complete the work without pressure,” he said.

The portal’s technical failure is one of the biggest reasons behind the slowdown. CEO of the Shia Waqf Board, Zeeshan Rizvi, said the portal often freezes or takes too long to load.

“The Ummeed Portal is running very slowly. Only two or three properties are being registered a day. On some days we reach four, but not more,” he said.

Rizvi also explained that some old Waqf properties do not have complete Mutawalli documents, which adds to the delay. “In many places, local-level issues are coming up, and documents are missing. It takes time to fix these matters. Even when papers are ready, the portal does not accept entries quickly,” he said.

He stressed that staff members are working day and night to upload as many properties as possible before the deadline. “Our team is trying its best, but the technical problems are slowing everything. If the deadline is extended, we will be able to register every property in a proper way,” Rizvi said.

Zaidi said, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We offer our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.”

The Shia Waqf Board says the Muslim community is extremely worried because the registration is linked to the legal protection of Waqf properties. Board officials believe that if the state government does not extend the deadline, thousands of Muslim properties in Uttar Pradesh may suffer.

“We only want fair time and a working portal. Without that, it is impossible to meet the deadline,” Zaidi said.

As of now, the Board is waiting for the state government’s decision on the request for a one-year extension.

During the press briefing, Chairman Ali Zaidi also expressed grief over the recent bus accident in Saudi Arabia. A bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Makkah to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker on Monday. The bus caught fire, killing 45 Indian pilgrims, most of whom were from Hyderabad, Telangana.