70,000 Palestinians Pray at Aqsa Despite Restrictions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of Palestinians attended the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restrictions that barred dozens of young men from entering the holy site.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem stated that over 70,000 worshipers gathered at the Aqsa Mosque, dedicating their prayers to the souls of martyrs from Gaza and the West Bank.

Local sources reported that Israeli police imposed strict measures on access to the Old City and the Mosque, preventing many young men from praying after inspecting their identification cards.

Israeli police also established checkpoints at Asbat Gate, obstructing worshipers from reaching the Mosque at the start of the Friday prayer.

