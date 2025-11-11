Zionist settlers destroy gravestones in historic Bab Al-Rahma Cemetery near Al-Aqsa

AhlulBayt News Agency: The occupied city of Quds (Jerusalem) witnessed a new violation on Monday as Zionist settlers proceeded to destroy several gravestones in the Bab Al-Rahma Cemetery, which adjoins the eastern wall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Local sources reported that groups of settlers broke into the cemetery and performed Talmudic rituals before smashing headstones belonging to companions and mujahideen who participated in the conquest of Jerusalem in earlier eras. The cemetery is subjected to repeated attacks and continuous Israeli excavations as part of a plan to Judaize the area, aiming to convert parts of it into a biblical garden and a base for the “Judaizing Cable Car” project.

In a related context, Israeli occupation forces continued their aggressions in the Al-Issawiya neighborhood northeast of Jerusalem. Forces raided the town and carried out a wide-scale search campaign, which included photographing residential buildings and posting review orders from the Israeli municipality on several of them.

Furthermore, the occupation police set up a checkpoint at Al-Issawiya’s eastern entrance and began imposing financial fines on citizens’ cars, a measure residents described as repetitive punitive action aimed at systematically pressuring Jerusalemites.

