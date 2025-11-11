Kataeb Sayyid al-Shohada Honors Martyrs Shahriari and Izadi in Iran Memorial

AhlulBayt News Agency: Officials from the Kataeb Sayyid al-Shohada (AS) Office in Iran honored the memory of two martyred commanders, Behnam Shahriari and Mohammad Saeed Izadi—known as Haj Ramadan—affirming that the path of resistance will persist through the sacrifices of its martyrs.

During the memorial event, Hassan al-Abadi, the cultural representative of Kataeb Sayyid al-Shohada in Iran, emphasized the revered status of martyrs in Islamic and revolutionary traditions. He stated that supporting their families—both materially and spiritually—is a religious and moral duty for all members of the Resistance Front.

Al-Abadi underscored that preserving and promoting the legacy of martyrs is an enduring mission. He noted that documenting their lives and sacrifices serves as “a guiding light for the free people of the world” and reinforces the cultural pillars of the resistance.

Referring to prominent figures of the Resistance Front, al-Abadi mentioned the martyrdom of Commander Seyyed Haider al-Mousavi, who was killed during the 12-day Iran–Israel conflict on Iranian soil. He said such sacrifices prove that the enemy has failed—and will continue to fail—in its efforts to suppress the resistance’s growth and influence.

The ceremony concluded with attendees reaffirming their commitment to the ideals of the martyrs and offering prayers for the strength, triumph, and unity of the Resistance Front across all fields of struggle.

/129