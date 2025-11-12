Iranian cleric: No peace can last without sustainable power

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary General of the World Forum for the Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, has called for the establishment of sustainable and just peace based on moral strength and balance, saying that “no peace can endure without sustainable power.”

Addressing the 9th World Peace Forum held on Tuesday in Jakarta, Indonesia, Shahriari said that lasting peace must be rooted in both ethical dialogue and resistance against arrogance, emphasizing that true and equitable peace requires a balance between hard and soft power.

According to IRNA, he explained that achieving sustainable peace involves multiple components — including dialogue for understanding and reconciliation, resistance to oppressive forces, and the strategic development of cultural and moral influence to counter disinformation and hegemonic narratives.

Highlighting a global contradiction, Shahriari noted that while many speak of peace, wars and oppression continue unabated. He criticized the silence and complicity of international institutions, pointing to the situation in Gaza, where global powers “preach peace while supplying weapons to aggressors.”

Shahriari described dialogue as a continuous process rather than a singular event — one that involves conversation, mutual understanding, agreements, and consistent adherence to commitments. Only through this process, he said, can societies build a lasting and just global peace.

He concluded by urging a transformation in global discourse, asserting that to change international policies, the world must first reform the narratives that shape them. “We need to replace the language of hatred, exclusion, and unilateralism with messages of compassion, respect for identity, and multilateral cooperation,” he said.

