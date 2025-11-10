Iranian Delegation Engages in Global Peace Dialogue at Jakarta Forum

AhlulBayt News Agency: The ninth edition of the World Peace Forum (WPF) is scheduled to take place in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, from November 9 to 11.

This year’s forum will be held under the theme “Considering Wasatiyyat Islam and Tiong Hua for Global Collaboration,” highlighting the values of Islamic moderation and Chinese cultural heritage. Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, is among the many Muslim scholars and intellectuals from around the world attending the event.

Participants will engage in a series of specialized sessions focused on moderate Islam, as outlined by the organizers. Topics include:

A session on the role and character of Muslim women

The contribution of moderate Islam and Tiong Hua to global cooperation

The worldview of moderate Islam and its relevance to global civilization

Practical strategies for international collaboration rooted in Wasatiyya and Tiong Hua principles

The forum is regarded as a vital platform for inter-civilizational dialogue, regional cooperation, and the promotion of global peace.

