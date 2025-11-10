  1. Home
Iranian Delegation Engages in Global Peace Dialogue at Jakarta Forum

10 November 2025 - 08:53
Source: Taghrib News
The 9th World Peace Forum will be held in Jakarta, focusing on moderate Islam and Chinese cultural values. Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari joins global scholars in sessions on cooperation, women’s roles, and civilizational dialogue. The event aims to foster peace through shared values and global engagement.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The ninth edition of the World Peace Forum (WPF) is scheduled to take place in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, from November 9 to 11.

This year’s forum will be held under the theme “Considering Wasatiyyat Islam and Tiong Hua for Global Collaboration,” highlighting the values of Islamic moderation and Chinese cultural heritage. Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, is among the many Muslim scholars and intellectuals from around the world attending the event.

Participants will engage in a series of specialized sessions focused on moderate Islam, as outlined by the organizers. Topics include:

  • A session on the role and character of Muslim women
  • The contribution of moderate Islam and Tiong Hua to global cooperation
  • The worldview of moderate Islam and its relevance to global civilization
  • Practical strategies for international collaboration rooted in Wasatiyya and Tiong Hua principles

The forum is regarded as a vital platform for inter-civilizational dialogue, regional cooperation, and the promotion of global peace.

