Hebrew media: US plans to establish major military base in Gaza envelope

12 November 2025 - 10:06
Source: Yemen Press
Hebrew media outlets revealed on Tuesday that the United States of America is planning to establish a military base in the Gaza Envelope region, with an estimated cost of nearly half a billion dollars.

The purpose of this base is to accommodate thousands of soldiers belonging to international forces to help maintain a ceasefire within the Gaza Strip.

Reports indicated that the American side has already begun studying potential sites in cooperation with the Israeli occupation government and military.

