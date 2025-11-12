Hebrew media: US plans to establish major military base in Gaza envelope

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hebrew media outlets revealed on Tuesday that the United States of America is planning to establish a military base in the Gaza Envelope region, with an estimated cost of nearly half a billion dollars.
The purpose of this base is to accommodate thousands of soldiers belonging to international forces to help maintain a ceasefire within the Gaza Strip.
Reports indicated that the American side has already begun studying potential sites in cooperation with the Israeli occupation government and military.
....................
End/ 257
Your Comment