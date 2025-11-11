Lebanese Shia cleric: Israel using escalation to force concessions on Beirut

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent Lebanese cleric has urged Beirut to firmly reject any conditions that undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty, as Israeli military escalation continues along the southern border.

In a recent speech, Hojatoleslam Sayyid Ali Fadlallah highlighted the growing threats posed by intensified Israeli airstrikes, targeted assassinations, and repeated violations of Lebanese airspace by warplanes and drones. He said these actions form part of a broader strategy aimed at expanding the conflict and pressuring the Lebanese government to accept external dictates.

Israel Seeking to “Double Pressure” Beirut

Fadlallah warned that the Israeli regime is attempting to impose its will on Lebanon by heightening military aggression and sowing internal division. The goal, he said, is to weaken the country’s resistance capabilities and force concessions that compromise national interests.

“It is clear that with these operations, the enemy is escalating pressure on the Lebanese government to accept its conditions, weaken internal resistance, and widen internal gaps,” he said.

Call for Unity and Steadfastness

The senior cleric urged the Lebanese government to stand firm against any proposal that threatens the country’s territorial integrity. He stressed that Lebanon remains committed to its obligations under the ceasefire agreement and that any Israeli delays—particularly regarding withdrawal and the release of prisoners—will carry consequences.

He also called for activating Lebanon’s diplomatic channels to prevent further Israeli provocations.

Fadlallah appealed to the Lebanese public to put aside internal disputes and remain vigilant in the face of external threats. He lamented that some factions still approach national issues from sectarian or partisan angles, while the enemy seeks to weaken the entire nation.

Sovereignty and Reconstruction Must Be National Priorities

Emphasizing that sovereignty is “a single, indivisible concept,” Fadlallah said Lebanon can safeguard its national interests only by preserving its territorial, maritime, and airspace integrity, from the north and south to the Beqaa and central regions.

Addressing post-war reconstruction, he welcomed the recent national meeting on rebuilding areas damaged by Israeli attacks but stressed that reconstruction must become a unified national project, not confined to sectarian or regional considerations that adversaries could exploit for political leverage.

Regional Concerns: Sudan and Gaza

The cleric also voiced alarm over the ongoing war and mass casualties in Sudan, calling on influential Arab states to intervene swiftly to halt the violence and protect the country’s resources.

Turning to Gaza, Fadlallah said the situation remains deeply troubling despite the announced ceasefire, accusing Israel of continued violations by striking infrastructure and obstructing the delivery of vital aid. He emphasized that nations backing the ceasefire must act to ensure full implementation and prevent Gaza from becoming “a battleground for the regime’s terrorism aimed at destroying the strip and displacing its people.”

