Israeli forces blow up homes in Aitaroun in latest ceasefire violation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces infiltrated the Lebanese town of Aitaroun early Tuesday morning and detonated several homes, claiming they were used as Hezbollah infrastructure. The incident marks another violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, a unit of the Israeli army entered the Al-Khanouq area in Aitaroun at dawn, planted explosives in four houses, and blew them up.

The agency also reported that an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the nearby town of Dheira. No injuries were reported in that attack.

In a statement, the Israeli military said that the 769th Brigade carried out a nighttime operation in southern Lebanon, targeting buildings allegedly used by Hezbollah.

The military added that the same brigade had demolished several buildings in the village of Houla the previous night, claiming that weapons and explosives had been found in those structures during a prior operation last month.

Despite committing thousands of ceasefire violations, the Israeli military asserted that the presence of such infrastructure breaches the agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli drones dropped incendiary bombs on multiple towns in southern Lebanon, igniting large fires that civil defense teams struggled to extinguish due to the presence of unexploded ordnance from previous attacks.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that civil defense crews from Douair, Zrariyeh, and Kfarsir worked with specialized units to contain the fires, which spread across wide areas. The teams faced serious danger from detonating objects and were forced to withdraw from parts of the zone.

Additional fires broke out between Sharqiya and Al-Namiriyeh after a drone dropped incendiary materials. Civil defense units eventually managed to bring the flames under control.

Since the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel began in late November 2024, Israel has committed thousands of violations, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of Lebanese civilians and extensive property damage.

