AhlulBayt News Agency: As Iraqis cast their votes in parliamentary elections, major political factions are framing the process as a critical step toward restoring national sovereignty and rejecting years of foreign interference, particularly from the United States.

The elections are widely viewed as a referendum on Iraq’s future direction, with leading political groups emphasizing the need to consolidate domestic power and resist external agendas. The continued presence of U.S. military forces and political pressure remains deeply unpopular among large segments of the Iraqi population, fueling calls for a more independent and self-determined national policy.

Political leaders argue that the vote offers an opportunity to strengthen Iraq’s autonomy and forge deeper ties with regional allies that oppose American hegemony. Commentators in regional media have described the ballot box as a tool of resistance against “external dictates,” stressing that Iraq’s long-term stability depends on reducing reliance on U.S. support and embracing indigenous and regional solutions.

At the launch of his campaign, Ammar al-Hakim, head of the National Wisdom Movement, called for national unity, moderation, and firm opposition to foreign interference. His remarks come amid heightened tensions, as the United States intensifies efforts to disarm the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the wake of recent developments in Lebanon and Syria.

The outcome of the elections is expected to shape Iraq’s political landscape and its posture toward both regional cooperation and foreign military presence in the years ahead.

