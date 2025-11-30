Ammar Hakim Condemns Attack on Kormor Gas Field in Sulaymaniyah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sayyed Ammar Hakim has Strongly Condemned the Attack on Kormor Gas Field in Sulaymaniyah, and Called for Swift Action Against Perpetrators.

The head of the Iraqi National Forces Coalition, Hojatoleslam Sayyed Ammar Hakim, condemned in the strongest terms the attack on the Kormor gas field in the northern province of Sulaymaniyah, warning that such assaults undermine Iraq’s national security and threaten the stability of the entire country.

In a public statement, Hakim stressed that targeting vital energy infrastructure is an attack on Iraq’s sovereignty and its economic lifeline. He said the perpetrators aim to destabilize the nation and obstruct efforts toward political and economic recovery.

“These destructive acts do not merely strike at a gas field — they strike at the security, stability, and unity of Iraq,” Hakim said. “Those behind this aggression seek to weaken the state and plunge our people into fear and uncertainty.”

The influential political leader called on the relevant security institutions, investigative bodies, and judicial authorities to act decisively and pursue the culprits without delay. He urged the government to deploy all available resources to uncover the networks involved, hold them accountable, and prevent similar attacks in the future.

Hakim emphasized that Iraq can no longer tolerate assaults that threaten critical infrastructure, warning that complacency would embolden hostile actors. He stressed that the rule of law must prevail and that any party targeting Iraq’s resources — domestic or foreign — must face justice.

Concluding his statement, Sayyed Ammar Hakim offered prayers for the safety and resilience of the Iraqi people:

“May God protect our nation, our citizens, and our homeland from all forms of evil, danger, and corruption. Iraq will remain strong through its unity and unwavering commitment to peace and stability.”

