Iranian Leader’s Adviser: Iraq elections mark ‘unprecedented achievement’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has praised the strong voter turnout and broad political participation in Iraq’s recent elections, calling it an unprecedented milestone that demonstrates the country’s advancing political maturity. He said the successful process also foiled efforts by hostile actors seeking to disrupt or delegitimize the vote.

according to IRNA, Velayati made the remarks on Saturday during a meeting in Tehran with Mohsen Hakim, senior adviser to Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement.

He emphasized that Iran and Iraq share deep, historic, and resilient ties, noting that the two nations’ expanding cooperation continues to bring hope to the broader Muslim world.

Mohsen Hakim, for his part, briefed Velayati on the post-election situation in Iraq, describing the high voter participation as a major accomplishment for the country.

