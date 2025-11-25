Velayati condemns Israeli aggression in Beirut, warns silence equals complicity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Velayati, Secretary-General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s continued strikes against civilians in Beirut’s southern suburbs, warning that global silence in the face of such actions amounts to complicity.

According to IRNA, in a statement released late Monday, Velayati criticized what he described as the “criminal behavior and crimes of the Zionist regime,” arguing that the failure of the international community to respond reflects tacit sympathy with Israel. He cautioned that “the costs of such an approach will be imposed on them in the future.”

The statement noted that despite the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, the occupying regime has repeatedly violated its commitments. Velayati accused Israel of blatant breaches of international law and human rights through airstrikes, bombings, and attacks on civilian infrastructure, resistance commanders, and Lebanese women and children.

He also condemned the assassination of Haytham Ali Tabatabai, calling it a “treacherous and surprise attack” that undermined Lebanon’s sovereignty and sought to spread instability and fear while imposing illegitimate demands.

