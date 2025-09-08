Sayyed Ammar al-Hakim praises Iran’s resilience, regional strength

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sayyed Ammar al-Hakim, head of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement (NWM), has lauded Iran’s steadfast defense during the recent conflict with Israel, describing the Islamic Republic’s performance as a clear demonstration of its strength and influence on the global stage.

According to IRNA, during his official visit to Tehran, Hakim met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday. In their meeting, he stated, “There is no doubt that Iran emerged victorious in the 12-day war,” adding that nations across the region and beyond have come to recognize Iran’s growing power and authority.

The two officials discussed a range of regional and international developments, with particular focus on enhancing bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran. Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation across various sectors and reaffirmed their commitment to the existing security agreement.

Hakim also underscored the need for continued political and diplomatic coordination between Baghdad and Tehran, stressing that such collaboration is essential for promoting stability throughout the region.

Since arriving in Iran on Saturday, Hakim has held talks with several senior Iranian officials, including Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council; Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution; and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei.

