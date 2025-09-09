Iran, Egypt FMs urge global action to halt Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss key regional and international developments.

According to IRNA, a major focus of their discussion was the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Both officials expressed deep concern over the ongoing genocide, the expansionist policies of the Israeli regime, and the systematic killing and forced displacement of civilians. They underscored the urgent need for decisive action by regional countries and the international community to halt the atrocities and ensure that those responsible are held accountable and brought to justice.

The two ministers also addressed Iran’s nuclear program, reaffirming the importance of upholding the rights of all signatories to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to pursue peaceful nuclear energy. They emphasized that diplomacy must remain the cornerstone of resolving nuclear-related issues.

In this context, Araghchi and Abdelatty highlighted the critical role of the United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in promoting dialogue and preventing further escalation surrounding Iran’s nuclear file.

.........................

End/ 257