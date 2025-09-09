Palestinian Health Ministry: 64,522 killed, 163,096 injured since October 2023

AhlulBayt News Agency: The number of casualties from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 64,522 martyrs and 163,096 injuries since October 7, 2023, according to a report from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The report, issued on Monday, noted that 67 Palestinians were martyred and 320 others were injured in the past 24 hours. It also stated that a number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.

Hospitals have recorded 11,976 martyrs and 51,055 injuries between March 18, 2025, and now. The report also revealed that the total number of martyrs who fell while trying to obtain aid reached 2,430, with more than 17,794 wounded.

In a related context, the Ministry of Health announced 6 new deaths due to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, including two children. This brings the total number of famine victims to 393 deaths, 140 of whom are children.

Since the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared a state of famine in Gaza, 115 deaths have been recorded, including 25 children.

