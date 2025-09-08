Iranian FM: Quran promotes interfaith harmony, global friendship

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Holy Quran is after establishing unity on commonalities of divine religions and friendship among people.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Sunday night, Araghchi said, “Tonight, we have gathered with hearts full of love and respect to honor the birth of the Prophet of Mercy for all worlds.”

This commemoration is not just a historical occasion but an opportunity to think about the eternal message of kindness, peace, friendship, and humanity that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brought to mankind, he added.

The commemoration of the year 1447 AH as the year honoring the 1500th birth anniversary of the great Prophet of Islam was approved on the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the meeting of the ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul in June 2025, he stated.

This occasion demonstrates the basis for the unity of the world’s Muslims, relying on affection and love for the Prophet, Araghchi noted.

The respected Prophet of Islam, who is described in the Quran as the ‘excellent model’ and mercy for all worlds’, always emphasized noble morals, love for humanity, justice, forgiveness, and peaceful coexistence, he said.

When speaking of the solidarity of Muslims around Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we cannot overlook the oppressed and defenseless people of Palestine and Gaza, nor can we fail to strive for their salvation—people who are now the target of widespread crimes and aggression by the Israeli regime and, before the eyes of the world, are victims of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing by Israel, Araghchi stressed.

Today, the teachings of the Prophet of Mercy call upon us to be supporters and the voice of the oppressed, to oppose the unjust and the aggressors, and not to remain silent against oppression, he stated.

