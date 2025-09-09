Madrid hosts 12-hour vigil honoring 18,500 Palestinian children killed in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Spanish capital, Madrid, witnessed a moving humanitarian event against the genocide in Gaza, where the names of more than 18,500 Palestinian children killed by the Israeli occupation were chanted in a reading that lasted 12 continuous hours.

The broad participation came from workers in the education sector, who chanted after each name: “Israel killed him!” in a powerful symbolic message.

As chants denouncing Tel Aviv’s crimes and demanding the severing of relations with it escalated, the scene turned into a European cry of conscience in the face of international silence.

The event was organized on the eve of the new school year as part of the “Education Against Genocide” campaign, to remind generations of the duty to stand with justice.

